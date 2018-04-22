Lady police taking active part in combating terrorism

Peshawar

Women police are taking active part in combating terrorism and they even sacrificed their precious lives like their counterpart policemen in line of duty while their boots on. As many as 69 ladies commandos of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police were performing its duty with policemen personnel shoulder to shoulder in the field after successful completion of Elite Commandos Training, said a press release issued from CPO.

As per detail women police are playing pivotal role in elimination of terrorism and control of crime along with its counterpart policemen. Keeping in view the ongoing war on terror, most of the ladies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police voluntarily opted to get the toughest and sophisticated Elite Commandos Training. To achieve this goal, a contingent of 34 ladies police selected for the said training completed the four-month rigorous training and surpassed all different phases of training successfully.

The 2nd contingent of 35 ladies police commandos also passed out from the Joint Elite Police Training Center Nowshera while the 3rd batch of ladies commandos will become part of Elite Ladies commandos very soon.

Now-a-day these 69 ladies police commandos are taking active part in all sorts of operations and raids being carried out in different parts of the province against hardcore terrorists and criminals involved in heinous crimes. It may be recalled that two ladies police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police one each from Nowshera and Swat district rendered supreme sacrifice of their precious lives in line of duty.—APP