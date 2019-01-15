Lady pickpocket gang busted

Staff Reporter

Dolphin squad on Monday busted a three-member lady pickpocket gang at Lahore General

Hospital and recovered Rs 5,500 from them.

Responding police emergency 15 call from General Hospital, the team rushed to the site and arrested the women with booty. They were identified as Shamim, Sajida and Sakina belonged to Pakpattan.

The arrested ladies were handed over to Kot Lakhpat police station for further investigation.Investigation Police Sadar Division have arrested 14 persons involved in cases of abduction, dacoity and other crimes and recovered stolen property worth Rs 2.8 million from them.

SP Investigation Sadar Rashid Hadyat said this while addressing a press conference at PS Green Town here on Monday.

He said that Sabzazar Investigation recovered 11-year-old boy Ahmad Raza from Jhelum, who was abducted some days ago.

Share on: WhatsApp