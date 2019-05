Kabul

An Afghan official says that unidentified gunmen have shot and killed a lady journalist and adviser to the country’s parliament in the capital Kabul. Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the interior ministry, says that Mena Mangal, a cultural adviser for the lower house of the parliament and former TV presenter, was killed when she was on her way to work Saturday morning. Kabul police have launched an investigation. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.