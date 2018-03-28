Lady Health Workers in distress

LADY Health Workers (LHWs) these days are staging protests in Punjab against non-payment of their salaries for five months and upgradation of their scale from five to seven. In Lahore, they blocked the main artery of the provincial capital i.e. The Mall and as a result there was traffic jam and people faced great difficulties in reaching their destinations.

Stopping salaries of LHWs is not understandable as they are working for years and it is obvious that there must be budgetary allocations for the current financial year. If there was less allocation than the strength of LHWs and their annual requirement for salaries then the provincial health department is to be blamed. It is also understood that LHWs hail from poor families and how can they meet their household or personal expenses if their salaries are not paid for almost 6 months. They are working against a meagre salary package and therefore, their problem should be resolved on priority basis. It seems some bureaucratic circles are trying to turn these workers and their families against the government during election year. We would also urge LHWs not to resort to blockade of main roads or disrupt smooth flow of traffic as difficulties for the general public could mean loss of sympathy for their cause. They are, of course, entitled to lodge protest before the Punjab Assembly or Health Department but without jeopardising the normal life. At the same time, we would also urge them to review their role and performance as well because these are not satisfactory. Many of them have no passion for the profession and are just receiving their salaries without properly performing duties and responsibilities assigned to them. The government should better launch an intensive training programme for them and their continuation and upgradation should be linked to successful completion of the training so as to become an active and productive member of the work force.

