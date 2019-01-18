Lady drug pusher held

Sialkot

Police on Friday arrested a lady drugs pusher and recovered 1.260 kg heroin from her possession. According to police, PS Kotli Loharian, on a tip off, raided the village of Kharota Sydian. The police managed to arrest lady drugs pusher Iqra Bibi who used to sell heroin in the area.

Police have recovered 1.260 kg heroin from her possession. Police have registered a case and started investigations.

Meanwhile some unidentified robbers on Friday took away PTCL Wire worth of Rs. 2,500, 000 from its office at China Chok near Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park. According to police, SDO, PTCL, Ghulam Shabbir lodged a report with the police station that some unidentified robbers stormed their entry into PTCL Office China Chok.

