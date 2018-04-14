Lady councillors training programme in full swing

City Reporter

Under the aegis of Women Development Department (WDD) Punjab, training programme of Lady Councillors at divisional level is in full swing.

According to a handout issued here, awareness about the initiatives taken for the welfare and empowerment of womenfolk under Annual Development Programme by the Punjab government are being shared by the experts. More than 3663 women councillors will be trained by WDD during the current financial year.

The main focus of the training programme is on economic empowerment and protection of women rights through legal amendments, safeguarding social and economic rights, redressal of grievances, eliminating social menaces and ensuring gender equity and justice to women so that lady councillors could apprise other women in their respective union councils.