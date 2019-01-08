Karachi

On behalf of Dawood Global the 19th Anniversary of the LADIESFUND Power Lunches at Okra, a series now well in its 5th year where women entrepreneurs and professionals network for business development. Over 600 different dynamic women professionals and SME business owners have attended a LADIESFUND Power Lunch to date. Chief Guest German Deputy Head of Mission Birgit Kuhlmann spoke opportunities for German-Pakistani collaboration

Spotted at the full house gathering were Asma Mohsin, Dr. Hina Siddiqui, Rabiah Badar, Amna Zia, LADIESFUND President Tara Uzra Dawood, among others.—PR

