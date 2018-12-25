Ladies on motorbikes

It seems a small issue but could take anyone’s life. It is seen that

ladies sitting on motorbike on back seat do not take care of their long scarf. A few incidents have already taken place that long scarf of the Abaya or of their dresses has come into back wheel of motorbike due to which some serious accidents have happened. Awareness about this issue needs to be spread through media and newspapers because sometimes ladies fall in such a manner that not only their clothes are torn badly but feel ashamed of being a female besides being injured. People on motorbikes and vehicles which are passing by such motorbikes where ladies long scarf are coming into back wheels do not care to let them know because sometimes men on motorbikes carrying such females mind it but one should just tell them regardless of their resentment because human life is more costly than anything else.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

