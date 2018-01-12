Ladies hostel inaugurated at NH&MP headquarters

Member National Assembly, Naseema Hafeez Panezai Thursday inaugurated Kausar Perveen Shaheed Ladies Hostel here at NH&MP Lines Headquarter.

Inspector General NH&MP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, DIG (Operations) Ghulam Rasul Zahid, DIG HQs Ishfaq Ahmed, AIG Najeeb ur Rehman, AIG Asghar Ali, Senior officers and other Female officers of Motorway Police were present on the occasion and paid tributes to Shaheed Senior Patrol Officer Kausar Perveen for her services.

It is worth to mention that Kausar Perveen joined Punjab Police as Assistant Sub Inspector in 2003 and took charge as Patrol Officer in NH&MP in 2008 and later on she was promoted as Senior Patrol Officer.

Kausar Perveen was performing speed checking duty at National Highways N-5 Central Zone near Mian Chuannu, when an over speeding motorcyclist hit her. She sustained major injuries and breathed her last in line of duty on November 16, 2011.

Naseema Hafeez Panezai,also member of National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications lauded the performance of National Highways & Motorway Police and said that NH&MP was an organization of national harmony. She said that role of women was prominent in national progress and female police officers were serving side by side with male officers in National Highways & Motorway Police which was highly appreciable.

She said that establishment of Ladies hostel in Islamabad for female officers of NH&MP was commendable.

On this occasion Inspector General NH&MP, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that officers of Motorway Police were known by their distinctive traits like; lawful earnings, honesty, courtesy, help to distress and equal enforcement of law.—APP

Related