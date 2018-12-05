As I came across a newspaper article on Ladakh at night, immediately I posted the picture of majestic Pangong Lake in it to one of my senior colleagues who had recently completed a highly enjoyable tour of the region. I perceived that he would be interested to read the piece too, so I promised that I would deliver the paper to him the very next morning in office.

But I had completely forgotten to fetch the paper! And promptly my mind went back to a very dear colleague of us who passed away just 2 months ago. Now he used to subscribe a particular daily. If I ever heard that an interesting piece has got published in it, I would request him to fetch the paper. Invariably he used to bring the daily very next day without fail.

So as soon as I returned home from office, at first I collected the page featuring the Ladakh article and put it in my office bag so that again I do not forget. If I indeed respect my deceased colleague and desire to retain his memory in my heart; then the least I require to do is to keep aflame the unique sense of responsibility of him in my living consciousness.

Indeed very rightly somebody had said — “ Those we love don’t go away/ They walk beside us everyday / Unseen unheard but always near/ Still loved still missed but very dear”! and American author Leo Buscaglia said — “I know for certain that we never lose the person we love, even to death. They continue to participate in every act, thought and decision we make. Their love makes an indelible imprint in our memories. We find comfort in knowing that our lives have been enriched by having shared their love”!

KAJAL CHATTERJEE

Kolkata, India

