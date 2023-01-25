Bayern Munich’s slow start to life in Bundesliga following the winter break continued against Cologne with the hosts needing a last-gasp equaliser to rescue a point.

Bayern had Joshua Kimmich to thank who thundered in a 90th-minute equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw after the visitors went ahead through Ellyes Skhiri in just the 4th minute.

Buoyed by last week’s 7-1 demolition of Werder Bremen, the visitors were sharper throughout the first half and kept Bayern from imposing their will on the game.

Just four minutes into the game, Skhiri beat Yann Sommer with a volley at the far post to give them something to hold on to for the rest of the match.

Bayern upped the ante in the second period, peppering Marvin Schwäbe’s goal with shots but failing to find a way past the keeper. Their best chance of the second half fell to substitute Thomas Muller who had an 80th-minute goal-bound header tipped over the bar by the keeper.

Just when Cologne looked to have manoeuvred a way out of trouble Kimmich thundered in an effort from some distance that went in off the post in the final minute of the game to rescue a point for Bayern.

The draw, their second in successive games, means Bayern still hold a 4-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table with 36 from 17 games with RB Leipzig, 6-1 winners against Schalke 04, in second with 32 points.