Lacking health workers, Germany taps robots for elder care

The white humanoid “Garmi” resembles a standard robot in appearance; it stands on a platform with wheels and has a black screen with two blue circles serving as eyes attached to it.

Guenter Steinebach, a retired doctor from Germany, remarked, “For me, this robot is a dream.”

Patients might receive care and therapy from Garmi in addition to diagnostic procedures being performed on them. That is the plan, at least.

The geriatronics field, which uses cutting-edge technologies including robotics, IT, and 3D technology for geriatrics, gerontology, and nursing, is the source of Garmi.

At the Munich Institute of Robotics and Machine Intelligence, a group of about a dozen scientists created Garmi with the assistance of physicians like Steinebach.