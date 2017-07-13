Lack of recreational activities like parks and playgrounds leave no other option with children to amuse themselves with indoor activities and gadgets of different types. Billions are being spent on CPEC and Green line project but no emphasis is being given to recreational activities for youth. Government should consider making parks and reserve land for playgrounds. With these measures not only the youth will prosper but the environmental threats will also be reduced to some extent by promoting greenery and natural beauty.

M ARSALAN MALICK

Karachi

