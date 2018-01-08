Lack of potable water

Sindh is deprived of clean water and as a result people are suffering from fatal diseases. Sindh’s people are facing many critical challenges and clean water is one of the main problems. Most of the people, especially poor, are compelled to buy clean water from the tanker mafia which is very expensive since tanker mafia takes more money for it.

According to a report 90 percent of water samples tested in the province are unsafe for human health. The government of Sindh must prioritise provision of clean drinking water to the people at the earliest.

MAHIRA A. WAHID

Karachi

