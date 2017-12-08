Lack of political will to hamper Pak-Iran trade

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Khurram Sayeed, CEO Iran-Pak Wind Power Pvt Ltd & Former Vice President FPCCI called on Mehdi Hoonardoost, Ambassador Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan during his recent visit to Karachi.

At the outset; Sayeed thanked the Ambassador for removing the Medical Test condition for Iranian Visa for the Pakistan Businessmen and assured him that the private sector will press upon the Pakistan Government to do away with the condition of producing an original recommendation letter from the Pakistan Chambers for issuing visas to the Iranian businessmen.

During the meeting various issues related to Pakistan-Iran trade, investment & tourism were discussed; including the establishment of the Iran Trade Promotional Centre in Karachi.

The two agreed that while there was great potential between Pakistan and Iran and even though both the State Bank of Pakistan and Central Bank of Iran have signed MOU for establishment of banking channel; it however seems that the lack of political will is hampering the trade and investment that the two brotherly countries can achieve, bringing the present trade from the current levels of US $ 1 Billion to around US $ 5 Billion.

The Ambassador appreciated efforts of Mr. Khurram Sayeed and his meritorious services for promotion of trade and investment and congratulated him on spearheading the only Joint Venture between the private sectors of Iran and Pakistan in the clean energy field.