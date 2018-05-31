Lack of school in Buleda

Buleda, a very beautiful place, is located in Makran where the people are deprived of the fundamental facilities of life. Apart from this, the education sector is in low condition in Buleda, no one takes notice of that at all. In schools basic needs are not available such as boundaries walls, lights, fans, chairs, tables and staff. Sadly enough, one cannot find a library in the entire area of Buleda. As we all know that libraries play a very crucial part in the life of those who are knowledge-thirsty.

On the other hand, the children who belong to rich class families study in private schools; sadly poor children’s dreams become only dreams. Thus, the government of Baluchistan is humbly requested to take some benevolent measures on this issue and provide basic needs to the students of the area.

SUMAIYA MOHAMMAD SHARIF

Via email

