Lack of quorum leads to cancellation of NA body meeting

ISLAMABAD : National Assembly standing committee on Human Rights on Monday cancelled due to lack of quorum after waiting for members for more than one hour.

Member National Assembly Munaza Hassan performing duties of chairperson of the committee apologized from the present members and high officials of police department who came to attend the meeting despite their busy schedule.

Munazzama said the meeting was called on a serious issue to discuss the steps taken by the government to protect children from sexual abuse but due to non-serious attitude of members the proceedings of the body could not be held.

Members National Assembly Alia Kamran and Musarrat Rafique were present while Inspector General Police Sindh A D Khawaja, Assistant Inspector General (Legal), Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Imtiaz Ali Khan and senior official from Balochistan Police also attended the meeting.