Lack of planning major hurdle in economic growth

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Jawwan Bakaht Hashim has said that lack of proper planning was major hurdle in the economic growth of country while there was shortage of donors and resources for Punjab.

The planning process could be improved by utilizing modern technology but also effectively implement the plans. For this there is need to improve the public sector capabilities and improve the monitoring system and PTI reforms agenda is focused towards it, he said.

The minister was speaking on a seminar on priorities for economic growth for Punjab jointly organized by planning and development department, International Growth Center and CDPR. He said Punjab government focused agriculture and SME sectors for its next five year growth statergy and reforms are initiated on it. He said a portal was launched for ease of doing business and assistance was being provided for SME sector investments.

Secretary Finance Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh stressed the need of financial management in planning and explain the budget making process.he said that the specification between development and non development budget will b chalked off in next budget .Moreover Departments will be provided the opportunity of consultation and training to prepare the ADP and resource mobilization. Punjab Chairman Planning & Development Habib ur Rehman Gillani emphasized on the government’s top development priority of Human Development.

‘While infrastructure development complements growth and development, human development is key to prosperous Punjab. The disproportionate spending on infrastructure in the past has compromised the allocation to the social sector which has adversely impacted the lives of millions of people in the province, Chairman P&D pointed out.

“The top priority of the Government at the moment is to rationalize spending and have an equitable development model. We are launching our Growth Strategy that is going to address all these issues and help us move toward a growth model that is equitable and inclusive,” said Gillani. “Apart from that we are also putting special emphasis on youth development and will explore all avenues, including the opportunities that CPEC offers for public-private partnerships and employment generation.

Share on: WhatsApp