Lack of facilities at KU

Unlike past, Karachi University now holds a vast number of students in evening program. But unfortunately, students aren’t facilitated on a wide scale. The main problem is of “Point Service”. Undoubtedly, the transportation is a major problem we are fighting with. The last point leaves around 5 O’clock whereas the evening students get ceased from classes lately. We are bound to manage other ways of conveyance and it also sounds hazardous from security point of you.

Furthermore, the other basic obstacle that the students face is of “Street Lights”. There isn’t a proper distribution of street lights in a university due to which students feel petrified to walk in dark. Lastly, we pay more than the morning students, but still we aren’t taught by the qualified teachers. This creates a cloud of hopelessness and demoralisation in us. We feel so helpless and unprotected. I hope that Karachi University would take some steps to overcome these issues and provide some basic facilities to the students of evening program.

NEHA ASIM

Karachi

