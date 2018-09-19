Lack of education

As we all know that Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan but unfortunately, no steps have been taken for the development of its educational sector which is extremely poor. It has been facing severe educational problems for the past several years. Shockingly, illiteracy is increasing in an alarming rate in the province. According to a report, illiteracy rate of Balochistan is 39 percent which remains a burning issue in the province. The system is totally deteriorated because of sheer negligence of the concerned education authorities.

There are more than 12,500 primary schools in Balochistan. Among them, more than 7000 schools remain without access to basic educational facilitates which include power supply, clean drinking water, shortage of teachers, classrooms, course books, toilets, proper furniture and many more. In many other schools, students are studying under the open sky. Yet there has been no action taken by the authorities concerned. There are, as well, 5000 ghost teachers in Balochistan. They are not delivering their services but taking their salaries. They are devastating the future of our posterity. So, I request the government of Balochistan to bring about reforms in educational sector and provide citizens of Balochistan with a better education.

MAHNOOR NOOR

Turbat

Share on: WhatsApp