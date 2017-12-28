Lack of health facility

Injra Railway Station is centrally located town with a large number of villages in its surroundings. The said area is located in the south west of District Attock. The area has a large population but absolutely deprived of health facilities. The people of the area rush to the District Headquarter Hospital, Attock, or other Government hospitals of the Punjab province due to lack of medical facilities at their native placescovering kilometres for getting treatment.

In case of emergency, various patients lose their life on way to hospital. To ensure first aid to the patients there should be at least one medical centre having all basic health facilities in the area. There is a plenty of land lying useless in the vicinity of Injra town where such a medical centre can be established without spending huge money on purchase of land. I request the Government of Punjab to immediately provide the health facility by establishing a medical centre in the area to facilitate the large number of poor people.

FAREED AHMED KHAN

Via email

