LACAS Gulberg Boys shines bright with literary heroes

Motivational speakers for schools are a great way to inspire and encourage young people to push themselves out of their comfort zone and teach them the importance of self-belief, a positive as well as a responsible attitude.

Being in the education prospect for more than 32 years, LACAS has already achieved many milestones. It has been achieving excellence throughout, be it academics or be it co-curricular activities.

The founding members strove towards fineness right from the beginning. Recently we saw another hallmark achieved specifically by LACAS Gulberg Boys Branch, which takes a lead in bringing the literary stalwarts regularly to its campus in Lahore. Being a part of LACAS is a pride specifically for me and I see it embedded in everybody’s eyes who are working for it.

Connecting the luminaries with our students is a task that has not been easier for me, since a lot of persuasion, commitment, thought, team-work and planning is required. I try to bring in the starlets who are well-known to these young students of present age and with whom students can relate to, so the whole experience can be fruitful to both the giving and receiving ends of the activity.

I continuously have to look out for relevant luminaries who are available and eager to motivate and guide the young minds with their learning and experiences. About this activity, the principal LACAS gulberg Boys, Mrs Shehla Shahnawaz has a commendable narrative. She says ‘I believe that children are at the most impressionable age when they are in their teens.

This is the reason we decided to invite celebrities from different walks of life, who are the role models for the young generation, as guest speakers to talk to our students. These sessions are really a great help in steering them to the right direction. I really believe Zara nam ho to yeh mitti barri zarkhaiz hai saqi!” Lately, many acknowledged youth motivational speakers visited LACAS Gulberg Boys Campus, namely Ms Sidra Iqbal, Ms Anoushey Ashraf and Mr Adeel Hashmi who connected extremely well with the students.