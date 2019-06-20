LAC organises ‘Alhamra Live’

City Reporter

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) successfully organised the 12th Edition of “Alhamra Live”, featuring a number of aspiring singers from all-over Punjab, who performed at Alhamra Arts Council on Thursday.

The event proved to be highly productive because masses participated and some of the singers from the public exhibited exceptionally blessed voice and gathered a lot of attention and appreciation.

The best performers were not only encouraged but Alhamra also ensured them provision of a platform for their launch in the recent future.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said that “Alhamra Live” is a musical hunt designed to create a room for those who wanted to become a singer.