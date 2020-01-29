LAC holds singing competition finale

The Lahore Arts Council on Wednesday held a finale of the singing competition titled “Folk Music Competition” a music talent hunt in which the young generation took immense interest and enthusiastically performed at Alhamra Hall 2 at Arts Centre.

The “Folk Music Competition” was attended by more than 100 singers from all over Punjab who were auditioned and 15 singers were selected for the final round. Those fifteen singers showcased their musical skills during the finale of “Folk Music Competition” which met a huge round of applause and appreciation from the audience. MPA Mrs Mussarat Cheema was the chief guest of the evening and Abdur Rauf, Ustaad Hussain Bakash Gullu and Ustaad Saleem Haider performed the duties of judges in the competition”.

On the occasion, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan thanked the jury members and congratulated all the winners, and said that our prime destination was bright and prosperous Pakistan for our future generation.

Khan stated regarding the finale that it was a matter of pride for us that our youth was greatly talented in every field of art and highlighting the name of our beloved Pakistan and Alhamra around the world.

Alhamra Arts Council was a rich cultural institution and an open platform for everyone who wanted to make his/her career in the field of arts, so anyone can try their luck in the future to participate in events of Alhamra Arts Council, he added.