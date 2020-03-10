LAC holds seminar against coronavirus

Health experts have warned at a seminar that anyone suspected to have come into contact with a coronavirus patient should get himself screened as soon as possible. They further said that one should follow the government’s instructions issued by the competent authority time to time.

They expressed these views in a seminar held on coronavirus under the aegis of Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) on Tuesday at Alhamra Adbi Baithak. Member Punjab Assembly/Media Advisor Information Department Punjab, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema was the chief guest who delivered a lecture on early symptoms, precautionary measures and the treatment of the Virus. Executive Director Lahore Arts Council, Ather Ali Khan was also present. The seminar titled “How to protect against Coronavirus” with an objective to raise public awareness about the current challenges, one being the potential spread of the coronavirus. In which various experts expressed their views that coronavirus symptoms include fever, coughing, and difficulty in breathing , We need to avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Member Punjab Assembly Mussarat Jamshed Cheema was the chief guest of the seminar. On the occasion, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema said that our government has made all arrangements to protect against coronaviras .In this regard, Alhamra’s efforts are commendable. ­In this regard, special sketch presented in all the child plays of Alhamra Arts Council. He said that “We should wash hands frequently and thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available,” he said.