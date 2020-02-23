LAC ED vows to continue events like LLF

At the Lahore Arts Council Alhamra, the 8th annual Lahore Literary Festival concludes with all of its excitement. More than 100 domestic and foreign intellectuals participated in 63 sessions held on the topics of art, culture, literature, politics, social and other topic were the dignity of the festival. More than 25 seats were held on the last day of the Lahore Literary Festival.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Alhamra Athar Ali Khan said that the officers and employees of Alhamra made the festival successful with good work, it is a testament to their professional responsibilities. Benefiting from the new dimensions, such events will continue in the future, Alhamra will continue to offer programs in the promotion of its culture. Expressed the satisfaction of the arrangements, cleanliness arrangements were made very excellent, all the resources brought to the literature, environment-friendly

The third and final day of the Lahore Literary Festival featured various book lunching ceremonies like “The Anarchy, post-Mughal politics”, “Islamic Empires”.In the session titled “How to Make Students Read More” amna Khalid ,Meher Jabeen Agha,Meher Zaidi Rehman,and Nadia parveen expressed their views. “spotlighting New writing”, “Art in public space”, “Digital Trumps media”, “eyewitness brokering peace in afghanistan”, and much more were the part of the third day activities of Lahore Literary Festival.

The three day Lahore Literary Festival continued with its tradition of hosting eminent writers,historians, artists and opinion makers from Pakistan and abroad.