Labourers, working class need to bestrengthened for progress: Rabbani

PM, CMs urged to implement their party manifestoes to end poverty; APWC Labour Conference demands raise in private sector workers wages to Rs.30,000

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Mian Raza Rabbani, former Chairman Senate, has said that labourers and working class needed to be strengthened as only when the common man flourishes so will the country. But unfortunately the capitalists have always crushed the working class and labourers since they know that whenever there is a movement against the dictatorship and exploitation and in favour of an egalitarism system, it has to be led by Pakistan working class.

He was addressing as chief guest at the National Labour Conference held under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation, here on Wednesday. The conference was participated by hundreds of the representatives of affiliated nation-wide trade unions from all the provinces belonging to WAPDA/Electricity, Railways, Telecommunications, Banks, Agriculture, Irrigation, PWD, chemicals, textiles, fertilizers, engineering, constructions, transport, food beverage, mines, etc. engaged in the public and private sectors. It was presided over by Yousaf Baloch, Chairman of the Confederation.

The Veteran Trade Union Leader Khurshid Ahmed, General Secretary of the Confederation presented the activity report of the Confederation during the year. The meeting was also addressed by I. A Rehman, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Ms. Rubina Jamil, President of APWC, Akbar Ali Khan, Additional General Secretary, Abdul Latif Nizamani (Sindh), Ch. Muhammad Anwar (Railways), Hassan Muhammad (PTCL), Ch. Khushi Muhammad Khokhar (Irrigation), Haji Javed (Transport), Haji Muhammad Ramzan Achakzai (Baluchistan), Haji Muhammad Younis (WAPDA), Muhammad Akram Bunda (PTV), Javed Iqbal Baloch (IESCO), Salah ud Din Ayubi (PWD), Gohar Taj (KP), Jalil Shah, Mehboobur Rehman (Karachi) Niaz Khan and other representatives.

Raza Rabbani called upon the working class and the patriotic forces and all the political parties to strengthen their unity to defeat the terrorism which is a crime against the mankind and make success the struggle of the nation to establish a society based upon equality and fraternity and social-justice and dignity of work and democracy following the principles pronounced by the Father of the Nation who spent his whole life in the service of the nation and devoted all his assets to the nation. He added, our elites keep suppressed the struggling people and do not let them rise.

Addressing on the occasion the labour leaders demanded of the Prime Minister and Provincial Chief Ministers to get implemented the election manifesto of their political parties to tackle abject poverty and aggravating unemployment and widening irrational gap between the rich and poor and heavy burden of the trillions of foreign and domestic debts causing heavy burden upon the national exchequer and exploitation of the working class and peasants in the country.

They also stressed the need to improve the working conditions of the workers and peasants, poor segments of the society by taxing the feudal lords and capitalists and traders and politicians. The raised the voice that since 80 per cent tax payers are wage-earners and get remitted billions of US dollars deposited by elites of the nation in foreign banks and get imposed the full taxing of the foreign deposits of rich brought by them at least 20% instead of meager rate of receive from them. They demanded the need to adopt national economic and self-reliance policy to raise employment of the youth and working class and ensure decent work and provide social protection and develop national Industrial and agricultural and trade at the earliest.

In a resolution the conference called upon the government to raise the wages of the workers employed in the private sectors, industries, trade and banking to at least Rs.30,000 per month and pension Rs.15000 per month alike the employees of the federal and provincial government and public sector entities. The conference also demanded implementation of the labour laws through Independent Labor Inspection Machinery in accordance with ILO Convention No.81 ratified by Government of Pakistan since there are only 571 Labour Officers for inspection of the hundreds of thousands of industrial, commercial, enterprises other than agricultural.

It also urged restoration of the fundamental trade union rights of banking and NADRA and Open Railways Lines and agricultural workers in conformity with ILO Convention No. 87 & 95 ratified by the Government of Pakistan and get used the One Trillion Sixty Billion rupees collected under Workers Welfare Fund Ordinance, 1971 for providing housing, facilities of marriage and education grants to the children of the workers and bring the contract and temporary and daily wages workers employed in the public and private sectors industries and public utilities including Banks and Media on regular basis in accordance with the provisions of Industrial Commercial (Standing Orders) Ordinance, 1968.

The conference demanded restoration of free medical facilities under Social Security Scheme Ordinance, 1965 to the workers after their superannuation and hold National Tripartite Labor Conference in accordance with ILO Convention No.144 which had not been held since 2011 and introduce rural reforms and distribute the state land to landless peasants and abolish the abuse of child and bonded labour and discrimination and harassment against women in the society.

Share on: WhatsApp