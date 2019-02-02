Daily Pakistan Observer -

Labourers found dead at poultry farm

Rawalpindi

The Jatli police in Rawalpindi have recovered the bodies of two men from the Darkali Syedan from a poultry farm. They have taken custody of the bodies and have launched an investigation into their deaths.
According to the police, a chicken supplier for the poultry farm arrived at the farm, he found the main gate locked. He knocked on the door but received no response.
After a while, locals gathered outside the farm and broke open the door. Inside, they found the bodies of two labourers, 45-year-old Nasir Abbas and 40-year-old Haji Zaheer, lying in a room.
The police were called in who took the bodies into custody. The bodies were then shifted to the Gujjar Khan Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) for a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.—INP

