Labourer killed, 5 injured in fire incident

City Reporter

A watchman was killed and five workers sustained injuries when a fire broke out in a shoe factory, located at Rampura stop, Jallo Mor, here on Friday.

On receiving information, Rescue fire service reached the spot along with fire tenders and controlled the fire.

Raw material and ready products were burnt to ashes. Sources said 50 years old watchman, Latif of Malipura, received burn injuries and later died in hospital. Others who received injuries were shifted to Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital for treatment.