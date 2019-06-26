Labour unions pledge not to participate in opposition’s protest

Amraiz Khan

Labour Organisations on Wednesday announced not to participate in the expected protest launch of opposition parties and also renounced opposition’s agitational strategies saying that the successful policies of the incumbent government have put our country on the right track of peace, progress and prosperity.

These views were expressed by the heads of more than 15 different labour unions while addressing All Labour Union convention held at governor house.

They said that Opposition is going to protest to safeguard their own vested interests instead of protecting national interest but they will be encountered with massive failure. According to details, secretary of All Pakistan workers unity federation Rana Abdul Sami, Safdar Sandhu of People’s federation, chief of united labour federation Muhammad Hanif Ramay, Chief of Bhatta federation Gul Abbas, president of Punjab Labour federation Abdul Ghafoor Virk, Secretary general of PHA union Mumtaz khan including representatives of 15 labour organisations and more than 2000 workers participated in the convention held at governor house by Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar while addressing to the participants said that today’s gathering of all labour organisations is a public referendum against the agitational strategies of opposition parties.

All those who are chanting of launching protest against the government will face utter failure. They are distracting people and are creating hurdles in the path of progress. When the agenda of opposition will be to save corruption, then no section of the society will stand beside them. The rulers of previous governments plundered the wealth of nation for 30 years. It is because of the flawed policies of the Past that the country is facing such difficulties.

He added that opposition will now approach labourers and general public to launch their protest but this protest will hardly talk about their rights instead it will be aimed at to save their own corruption. I hope that labourers and general public have come to know their malicious intentions and will refrain from coming into their trap. The previous rulers have embezzled the amount of Rs. 200 billions of EOBI institution.

The representatives of all labour organisation in their addresses stressed that opposition has not talked about their rights neither in Parliament nor in Public. All they worry about is their own corruption and their issuance of production orders.

The chief of Bhatta federation Ghulam Abbas said that today all labour organisations have handed over their decision to the government. It is for the first time that Bhatta Labourers have been invited to Governor house which had previously been only reserved for elites.