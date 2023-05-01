Labour organizations pledge to protecte fundamental rights

Attock based labour organizations have also pledged to continue their struggles for protecting the fundamental rights of the working class besides paying glowing tributes to the martyrs of Chicago on the International Labor Day here on Monday with great enthusiasm and devotion in line with other parts of the world. The workers different labour unions include PWD, Pakistan Hydro Power, Clerks Associations, National Bank, led by their leaders have also taken over rallies from Chowk Fowara leading to district court chowk Attock.

They were holding play cards inscribing with their demands for regularization of contractual employees, increase in their salary matching with the recent inflation and other incentives. Speaking on the occasion, Mufti Abu Tayab Rafaqat Haqani of Markaz Islam Jamia Haqania Zahir u Alum Attock Cantt has highlighted the importance of worker with the advice to honour the labour class earning Rizq e Hilal being a closed friend of Allah instead of whispers.

He demanded of the government to control over the historic price rocketing, load shedding of power, gas and announced further relief the poor and middle class segment of society besides installation of solar system free of cost. The gathering was also attended by Sahibzada Mohammad Saed Qadri, Mohammad Shafiq Chisti, Mohammad Muneeb with the collective pray to Allah for the socio-development of the country through implementation of Islamic Shariya in its true letter and spirits.

Earlier, large number of labours also paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Chicago who laid down supreme sacrifices of their lives this day 137 years ago in 1886 in the United State’s ancient city.