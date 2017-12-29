Labour laws implementation

It is ironic that the Secretary of Labour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held a press conference where he emphasized that they will be enforcing stricter checks on industries to ensure that labour laws are properly followed, while only a few weeks before it was reported that the KP Government-owned Company KPOGCL has more than 350 daily wagers, while no employee are registered for ESSI or EOBI.

And I am sure that if any Government organization, that is following all labour laws, has their finances checked by third parties, they will find such organizations incurring great losses. This is because the labour laws are only worker biased and do not have any benefits for the industries.

Take for example the laws on workers leaving their jobs; an industry cannot remove a worker without notice. If they do, their industry can be taken to labour courts and asked to compensate the worker. But a worker can leave without informing the industry and industries have no way to get compensation as the workers don’t have permanent addresses and Labour Courts cannot summon them easily, unlike industries that cannot change their addresses.

Therefore I would like to recommend that Secretary Labour of the KP Government should first try to impose all labour laws on Government entities. He can investigate with the Government entities on the difficulties or deficiencies in the laws and then create a new set of laws that is beneficial to the employees and employers at the same time. All industries would happily adapt beneficial laws and there would be no need to hold angry press conferences. But trying to impose laws that are anti-employer and biased towards workers only will have a negative impact on the business community in KP.

HAMZA SHAHRYAR

Peshawar

Related