Labour housing project in Madinah

Madinah

Madinah Governor Prince Faisal bin Salman on Tuesday inaugurated the first model project for labour housing in Madinah. It is one the three housing projects in Madinah. Once all the projects are completed, 40 percent of the workers’ housing problems will be resolved. The projects are all in line with the best international environmental and health practices. Prince Faisal said: “Our religion urges us to treat all workers compassionately.

And as such, we refuse to have workers exposed to any kind of physical or psychological harm that could affect their well-being. “Migrant workers who come here seeking a better life for them and their families are our responsibility, and we shall do everything in our power to keep them safe until they return to their homelands.” The project consists of 976 housing units that can accommodate 3,000 workers, a two-story mosque for 900 worshippers, in addition to state-of-the-art buildings that will be used as canteens, supermarkets and gyms. There will also be medical clinics and public service buildings with specialized security monitoring systems.— SPA