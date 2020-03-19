Labour Deptt offers hospitals for coronavirus patients

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday said that Labour department has offered services of all of its hospitals for coronavirus patients to provincial health department. Talking to media here, he said the best defence against corona pandemic was adopted, adding the corona was a pandemic and with joint efforts it could be defeated. He criticized PPP for not accepting its’ failure to control spread of corona cases in Sindh and instead blaming the federal government, which he termed highly deplorable. Shaukat said that KP Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan took various preemptive measures against corona outbreak and constituted various task forces, quarantines and isolation wards for corona patients.—APP