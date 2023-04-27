Labour Day: Schools, colleges to remain closed on Monday

KARACHI – The provincial administration in Sindh on Thursday announced the closure of all state-run and private schools across the region on Monday on account of Labour Day.

In a notification, the education department announced that the Government of Sindh declared Monday 1 May 2023, as a Public Holiday on the occasion of “Labour Day” throughout the Province.

Labour Day is observed on May 1 across the globe and Pakistan’s first labour policy was devised in 1972, in which May 1 was declared an official holiday.

Labour Day is observed for safety and health at work to commemorate the services and sacrifices of workers across the world and encourage them to be aware of their rights.

For the unversed, World Labour Day is marked to remember the massacre of labourers when ten unarmed demonstrators were shot and killed in the year 1937.