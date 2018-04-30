Labour Day is an opportunity to acknowledge contributions of working labourers who are an indispensible pillar of our country, says NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD : The Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Labour Day is an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of working men and women who are an indispensible pillar of our country.

While remembering Chicago Martyrs on this day for their valiant struggle against oppression, exploitation and injustice, we also pay tribute to the labour community for its valuable contribution in nation building. This day symbolizes the strength and character of the Pakistani workforce and its devotion and commitment towards making our country a prosperous and progressive nation in the world. He said this in his message on May Day being commemorated on Tuesday.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the labour class plays a vital role in the development and progress of a country; therefore, it is essential to ensure their welfare and payment of proper and timely remuneration for their services. The Speaker said that Islam lays a great emphasis on the welfare and proper award of labour. He said that all the civilized societies in the world have legislated to ensure the rights and welfare of their labour force.

He said that the present democratic government is pursuing labour friendly policies and have legislated for ensuring welfare of the labour class in the country. The Speaker said that rights and duties go side by side and urged the labour class of the country to work hard with devotion to harness the country’s immense resources for the prosperity and development of the country and its people.

The Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi in his message also paid tribute to workforce worldwide. He said that workforce is extremely significant for the socio-economic development of any country. He said that present setup in the country is taking various steps for the welfare of labourers and their families. He reiterated the Government firm commitment to safe guard dignity and status of the workforce.

Orignally published by INP