LABARD mela for special children

The Lahore Businessmen Association for the Rehabilitation of Disabled (LABARD) arranged a mela for the special children at Ghulam Jilani Park on Saturday. The event has become an annual cultural event of the City as it is participated by a large number of disabled persons who enjoy all the entertainments like other healthy members of the society.

LABARD President Pervez Malik, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, LABARD Secretary General Saeed Khan, governing body members and people from different sectors attended the festival. As many as more than 5000 special children belonging to various institutions took part in different activities at the LABARD Mela. The basic aim of holding this mela is to give encouragement to the disabled persons and make them useful citizens of the society so that they could be able to play a positive role in their future life.

“Special children are the future of Pakistan and we have to take careof them to ensure progess and prosperity of the country”, said LABARD President Pervez Malik, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and other speakers.

Addressing the participants, the LABARD President Pervez Malik and LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that it was duty of every citizen to play his role for the betterment of the society.