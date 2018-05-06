Laal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs begins

Sehwan

The 766th annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Laal Shahbaz Qalandar (R.A.) are being celebrated begins in Sehwan. The Urs will continue for three days with colorful ceremonies and programmes. Sindh police and all other law enforcement agencies have finalized foolproof security arrangements.

The celebrations will include cattle show, agricultural and industrial exhibition besides other activities. Makeshift stalls selling flowers, food, clothes, and jewelry have propped in the courtyard. Many are lit up for the occasion.

The organizers headed by deputy commissioner Jamshoro have arranged up drinking water and medical camps, and arranged events like Sindhi wrestling, horse and cattle show, literary conferences and a concert, the Private news channel reported.

Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, son of Pir Syed Ibrahim Kabeeruddin, was born in Marwand. His ancestors had migrated from Baghdad and settled in Mashhad, before moving again to Marwand. He lived when the Ghaznavid and Ghurids ruled the Indus region.—INP