The LA Olympics in 2028 will begin on July 14th with a glitzy ceremony as the key dates for the showcase event were announced in a news conference.

The Opening Ceremony will be held on July 14, split between Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Exposition Park and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, and the Games will conclude on July 30, games organizer LA28 has announced.

LA28 Paralympic Games will follow the event and will take place from August 15th to 27th.

“Today marks the official countdown to the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” said five-time Olympic medalist and LA28 Chief Athlete Officer Janet Evans. “The LA28 Games will be unlike any other, showcasing the best of Southern California’s exceptional stadiums and world-class culture to athletes and fans alike.

It will be the third instance of the Olympics being held in Los Angeles. 1932 and 1984 Olympics also took place in LA while it is hosting the Paralympic games for the first time. The city had initially bid to host the 2024 Games, but it was awarded the 2028 Olympics instead in a unique agreement that saw the 2024 event heading to Paris.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said he was impressed by the progress and creativity of the organizers, including LA28’s $160 million investment to support youth sports in Los Angeles.