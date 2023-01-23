Real Madrid overcame Athletic Club in a feisty affair for a much-needed win to stay in sight of Barcelona in the race for the La Liga crown.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club:

Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos were the heroes for Madrid in their 2-0 win away from home to put their stuttering campaign back on track.

As has been the case this season, the win did not come easy for the defending champions.

Benzema gave his side an early lead in the 23rd minute when he fired a left-footed volley past Unai Simón after Marco Asensio teed him up.

But the visitors failed to threaten much after the goal with Nico Williams creating havoc for Madrid’s defence at the other end but failing to find the goal.

Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde also wasted chances to extend Madrid’s lead in the second half and were spared the embarrassment as Nico Williams failed to find the back of an empty net in the 69th minute.

His brother, Inaki Williams soon had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside much to the home side’s dismay.

Missed chances became a theme after that until Kroos scored in the 90th minute to put the game to bed.

The win takes Madrid to 41 points from 17 games, three behind leaders Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Getafe:

Pedri scored the only goal of the game as Barcelona eked past Getafe 1-0 with Xavi resting several key starters for their upcoming Copa del Rey fixture.

Raphinha provided the assist for Pedri in the 35th minute who had the simplest of jobs of tapping into an empty net for his goal.

Barcelona was then content to play out the game keeping the ball for 70% of the match time to take their points tally to 44 from 17 games.