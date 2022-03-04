LA Clippers condemn Lakers to 4th straight loss

By
Sports Desk
-
29
LA Clippers condemn Lakers to 4th straight loss

LA Clippers routed the LA Lakers 132-111 at their home court condemning them to a 4th loss on the trot.

The Lakeshow had no answer for the Clippers’ Reggie Jackson who finished with a seaon-high 36 points including shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles Clippers have now won 7 straight games over the Los Angeles Lakers. Lebron James’ squad has been in a rut ever since the all-star break.

Their miserable season continued with a soul-crushing performance against their city rivals. The Clippers dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Lakers 40-18 which included a game-changing 21-0 run.

Beyond the rivalry game, these squads are also battling for playoff positioning.

With the win, the LA Clippers (34-31) moved 5.5 games ahead of the Lakers (27-35) for the No. 8 seed. Both teams are currently in the play-in tournament.

 

 

 

 

Previous articleFire sparks outside Europe’s largest nuclear power plant as Russian forces continue shelling
Next articlePresident Dr Arif Alvi appears before ATC

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR