Kyrgyzstan plans direct flights for Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Kyrgyzstan is planning to start direct flight operations for Pakistan to promote trade, investment and tourism links between the two countries.

These views were expressed by the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Erik Beishembiev while talking to the LCCI President Almas Hyder at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Direct aerial links between the two countries will improve two-way trade volume which is very low at the moment, the Ambassador said and added that we need to be connected. He said that Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan enjoys excellent relations that should be transformed into growing trade and economic ties.

The Ambassador said that Kyrgyzstan is interested in development of shortest and cheapest transportation links through its territory between Central Asia, China and Pakistan with access to Gwadar and Karachi ports by using railway and road network which are being constructed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He further stated that land route connecting China to Kyrgyzstan through two border mountain passes in Kyrgyzstan – Torugart in the North and – Erkeshtam in the South, located only about 200 km from Chinese city of Kashgar. The road through Kyrgyz border post Irkestam is the shortest way from Fergana valley, which is shared between Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, to China.

He said investing in Kyrgyz Republic is safe, profitable and easy as the main factors are the liberal trade regime, full protection of investments and unlimited repatriation of profits, currency exchange freedom, low business costs, an educated workforce and direct access to state authorities. He informed the LCCI President that cooperation in the field of education is developing more actively and about 2000 Pakistani students are studying in Kytgyzstan.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said that both countries should work together to boost the mutual trade volume that is below the potential of the Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan. He said that directly flights should be started as soon as possible to grow trade and economic relations.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan enjoy friendly and cordial relations. The meager trade values verify that our business and economic relations have not been adequately developed.

He said that the volume of bilateral trade has been hovering around slightly more than dollar 1 million. Very few items are being traded as only pharmaceutical products are mainly exported from Pakistan whereas trailers and semi-trailers are imported from Kyrgyzstan.

“We have been talking about exploiting the untapped potential of trade in Central Asian Republics but no significant results have been ever produced”, the LCCI president said and added that the main reasons are least knowledge about each other’s markets and lack of regular bank to bank channels.

Almas Hyder said that Kyrgyz and China share a long border. Once the Pak-China Economic Corridor Project gets fully operational, it will become much convenient for both the countries to explore each other markets. Footwear, articles of apparel, woven fabric, tobacco items, parts/accessories for tractors and wheat etc., are the potential sectors in Kyrgyzstan for Pakistani exporters.

He said that organizing single country exhibitions on reciprocal basis, exchange of trade delegations and arranging country weeks can prove vital tools for introduction and marketing of products in each other’s countries.

The LCCI Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal, Amjad Ali Jawa, Aqib Asif, Ali Hassam Asghar, Rehmatullah Javed and Zafar Mahmood were also present on the occasion.

