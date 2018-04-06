Kyrgyzstan envoy sees bright future of bilateral trade ties with Pakistan

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Islamabad Mr Erik Beishembiev on Thursday has said that Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan had been enjoying quite warm and brotherly relations based on centuries old common history of cultural and religious values. While addressing the local industrialists and exporters at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Mr Erik Beishembiev further added that Pakistan was one of the friendly countries who had immediately recognized Kyrgyzstan ten year from now.

He expressed concern over the meager volume of bilateral trade and said that it was not reflective of the actual potential of both the countries and far below their capacity. He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was an important mega project which could hugely benefit not only Pakistan but the entire region. He also said that Pakistan would become gate-way to many other new dimensions for many countries like Kyrgyzstan after the completion of the CPEC.

He urged upon the local industrialists and exporters to come forward and use Kyrgyzstan as a gate-way to explore new markets of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and many other countries of the region including members of the Russian Federation. He opined that those markets could be proved highly profitable for locally manufactured top quality sports goods, leather garments, surgical and medical instruments and rice.

He invited the local businessmen and industrialists to come to Bishkek’s Free Economic Zone (FEZ) and to invest avail the business friendly opportunities in a highly positive atmosphere. He termed the FEZ in Bishkek as a big opportunity to boost the bilateral trade ties and further added that investments and join ventures from the business communities from both the countries could be vital in this regard.

He assured the local businessmen that the embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Islamabad would resolve all their issues regarding registration in Kyrgyzstan. Earlier, in his speech, SCCI president Zahid Latif Malik said that increased exchange of trade delegations and trade related information between both the countries were quite important to strengthen bilateral trade ties.

He further suggested to hold ‘single country’ trade exhibitions and fares could also play a vital role in this connection. He informed the Ambassador about the salient features of the Sialkot based industries and the role of local business community in the development of social sector. The vice president SCCI Kh Abid, the general secretary Tariq Mehmood Malik, Mian Naeem Javed, M Waseem, and others were also present on the occasion.