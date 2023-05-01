Kyrgyz envoy for exploiting trade potential with Pakistan

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Ulanbek Totuiaev on Sunday stressed the urgent need to fully exploit the existing trade and economic potentials between the two countries on priority to further bolster regional economic integration.

Chairing a ceremony dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the 95th Anniversary of

the People’s writer of Kyrgyzstan Chyngyz Aitmatov, he said overall, the deep cultural heritage of our countries should also be spread among the people of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan.

He said both countries are strongly interconnected and with the right approach can create a significantly efficient partnership and friendship for the benefit of our people. In this regard, he called upon all of us

to actively work and cooperate to grow Kyrgyz-Pakistani relations on a qualitatively new level. He said Kyrgyzstan is a country with a very deep and broad history and the Kyrgyz nation itself is considered to be one of the most ancient in the world. The earliest records about the ethnonym “Kyrgyz” were found in Chinese transcriptions, which were written more than 2200 years ago he added. At different times Kyrgyzstan was becoming a massive state, ruling in Central Asia and expanding its influence to the entire East Asian region he added. He said both countries are bounded by strong historical links, as well as the same religion and close culture. As it is known, the founder of the Mongol Empire, Zahriddin Babur originated from the South of Kyrgyzstan. His house is today the historical site at the top of the mountain “Sulaiman-Too”.

Talking about Constitution, Ambassador Ulanbek said that this document is the fundamental legal basis of the entire state, which defines the main rules and principles of all the spheres within the country, as well as its foreign policy.

Talking about the People’s writer of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aitmatov he stressed that his legacy is well-known all over the world. His works are translated into 174 languages and the whole circulation constitutes more than 80 million copies.