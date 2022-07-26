Nick Kyrgios has been handed a wildcard entry into the Cincinnati Open, the tournament organizers have announced.

The 27-year-old Australian who two weeks ago fell to Novak Djokovic in his first Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon joins a star-studded field for the event which will take place from 13th-21st August.

Also known as the Western & Southern Open, the tournament serves as a tuneup event for the last major of the year, the US Open.

Kyrgios will be making his sixth appearance at the Cincinnati Open and his first since 2019. His best result came in 2017 when he lost to Grigor Dimitrov in the final.

He will have a tough to contend a loaded field that includes several former champions and the world number one Daniil Medvedev who is looking to defend his US Open final after being barred from Wimbledon this year. Former champions Alexander Zverev (2021) –who missed Wimbledon with injury- Grigor Dimitrov (2017), Marin Cilic (2016), and Rafael Nadal (2013) are all on the entry list.

Novak Djokovic, the two-time champion of the event, is also on the Cincinnati players list but is unlikely to play due to his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Travelers seeking to enter the United States have to provide proof of vaccination.