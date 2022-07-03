Nick Kyrgios claimed the first big scalp at Wimbledon defeating the fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the 4th round.

The Australian, unseeded at the tournament won the ill-tempered clash, which included Kyrgios cursing at the chair umpire, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7) to reach the fourth round at the All England Club for the first time since 2016.

A total of three code violations were called by chair umpire Damien Dumusois, one on Kyrgios for an audible obscenity, and two on Tsitsipas for ball abuse, earning a point penalty during the 3 hours and 17 minutes contest.

But when the two were not throwing tantrums on the court, they did produce some stunning tennis combining for an incredible 118 winners.

Tsitsipas held a pair of set points to force a fifth, but Kyrgios saved both before sealing the contest himself to set a match with Brandon Nakashima for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Such was the nature of their contest that it took the sheen away from Rafael Nadal.

The 22-time grand slam champion Nadal, advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory over 27th-seeded Lorenzo Sonego.

The Spaniard who won the title at the All England Club in 2008 and 2010 next plays 21st-seeded Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur also reached the next round.