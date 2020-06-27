Kylie Jenner throws party to celebrate makeup collaboration with sister Kendall

Kylie Jenner has decided to throw a party at her home to celebrated the launch of makeup collaboration with her sister Kendall Jenner.

The makeup mogul shared a number of Instagram stories from the elaborately decorated space in her basement.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’ stars finally revealed the launch of their makeup collaboration on June 26.

The two sisters have recently been busy developing a collection of key beauty products that includes highlighter and lip gloss.

Prior to the event, the television star gave her fans a tour of the lavish party space. There was a huge wall decorated with promo pictures of the two sisters.

There was also a personalised pint pong table for pals that were feeling competitive.