Paris Saint-Germain’s star forward Kylian Mbappe is likely to miss his team’s high-profile champions league clash against Bayern Munich due to injury.

The world cup winner picked up a knock to his knee and thigh after a tackle by Montpellier midfielder Leo Leroy and had to be substituted in the 21st minute during his side’s 3-1 win.

Although Christophe Galtier had dismissed significant concerns regarding his availability, the club has confirmed that he will likely miss three weeks of football. PSG face Bayern on February 15th meaning Kylian Mbappe is unlikely to feature in the first leg at home.

The 24-year-old will also miss essential matches against Marseille in the French Cup on Thursday and Monaco in Ligue 1 on February 11th.

Mbappe is PSG’s leading goal scorer in the Champions League this season with 7 strikes in six games and his absence will prove a significant hurdle for Galtier’s side which has blown hot and cold all season long, to overcome.

The only mitigating factor for PSG is that Bayern has been less-than-stellar in recent weeks, but their recent thrashing of Mainz in the German cup may have signalled an end to their slide.

Sergio Ramos, who limped off in the same game as Mbappe, is also set to undergo further tests to determine the extent of his injury.