Kyle slated to replace Lynn in Lahore squad

Dubai

Lahore Qalandars have decided to name South African pacer Kyle Abbott as a replacement for the injured Chris Lynn, sources privy to the matter revealed on Wednesday.

Lynn was earlier ruled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) third edition, after the explosive opener dislocated his shoulder during fielding in Australia’s T20 tri-series final victory against New Zealand a day before the PSL kicked off in Dubai.

Abbott has represented South Africa in 11 Tests, 28 ODIs and 21 T20 internationals.

The decision behind Abbott’s selection appears to have been taken in view of Mustafizur Rahman’s upcoming absence from the tournament.

The Bangladeshi pacer is slated to leave Qalandars squad to join his national team in the coming weeks.—Agencies