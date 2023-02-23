KWSB put on high alert amid terror threat

Following the recent terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO), the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) has been put on high alert with strict security measures in place including deployment of private security guards.After the KPO incident, all the government and security institutions had been instructed to tighten their security amid new terrorism wave in Pakistan.KWSB Managing Director (MD) Syed Salahuddin Ahmed said that following the threats, private armed security guards had been deployed on the KWSB premises.

He added that more than 72 personnel have been deployed in the head office and other branches.

MD said that all possible back routes leading towards the main hall of the head office had been closed while all entrants were undergoing strict checking.

Besides this, construction of broken walls and installation of CCTV cameras has also started in all KWSB offices.